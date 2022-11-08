Proposed RV park tabled once again

PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed RV park adjacent to South Park Town Homes north of Plattsmouth, which has been delayed for a vote several times, was tabled by the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Developers Joe and Dan Riskowski have made adjustments numerous times since April to secure county approval, according to Mike Jensen, zoning administrator.

Originally, the plan was for 50 lots for these types of vehicles. At Tuesday’s hearing, Dan Riskowski proposed just 17 lots, each in an area 50 feet-by-200 feet.

“I’ve made six or seven changes,” he told the board, referring to the numerous times it went before the county’s planning board.

Riskowski also described the project as a family atmosphere.

“They’re very spread apart,” he said of the lots.

The commissioners, however, wanted a complete listing of requirements for the development on the application for a conditional use permit.

“We have lack of a proper agreement,” Commissioner Jim Peterson said.

The board approved tabling a vote for 30 days.