PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited this Sunday to meet the five princesses who will compete for the title of queen in this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
The 2019 Princess Tea will be held at the Plattsmouth State Bank community room at 2 p.m. The tea will let the public meet the princesses and their families, plus hear speeches from each princess.
The princesses will also answer questions from out-of-town judges who will eventually make their decision on which princess will be named queen.
That decision will be announced on the evening of Sept. 5, the opening day of the 2019 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
The queen takes part in many activities, including being in the festival parade.
She will hold that title for one year and will participate in activities during that time both in Plattsmouth and in area communities.
The five princesses and their sponsors are: Riley Fitzpatrick – Organization of Plattsmouth Women; Haley Miller – Lions Club; Mackenzie Miller – Janice’s Dance Studio; Gabrielle Ramirez – W.W. Sandblasting; Grace Roby – Alpha Delta Kappa.
Refreshments will be provided during Sunday’s tea.
Portraits and complete bios of the princesses will be published in the Plattsmouth Journal in August.