PLATTSMOUTH – One might say the staff of Plattsmouth’s Vision Source had a vision.
It was to make their eye care center at 2380 Eighth Ave. bigger because of business growth, said Dr. John Bateman. This included the addition to his staff with Dr. Andrea Carda, whose clients have followed her from her former practice in Bellevue.
“We needed more space,” Bateman said. “We had to have more room.”
This was back in January, and as it turned out, the owner of the adjacent hair salon was leaving.
“It fell into place,” Bateman said.
Rehmeier Construction Co. of Plattsmouth was hired to do the renovation and within a few weeks the new section was opened for business followed by the renovation of the original portion.
“We renovated everything,” Bateman said.
Grand re-opening ceremonies were held last week to celebrate the remodeled business.
The new addition features three eye exam rooms with some of the latest technology in that field, Bateman said.
Also available now is a new optical lab, a contact lens area, a conference room where staff and patients can talk privately, plus a general office room.
This new section, which involved the removal of four walls, has opened up the original area for allowing a major expansion of famous name eye wear, two optical tables, a custom-made stacked stone front desk with a granite top, plus an all-around bright, airy décor.
“It’s been nothing but positive for us,” Bateman said.
“This will allow us to see more patients with a better patient flow,” Carda said.
Cindy Cruse, executive director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, was certainly impressed with the renovation.
“They did a great job,” she said. “They put a lot of time and money in that. And, to have Dr. Carda in our community, we’re very fortunate.”