Public hearing on ballot initiatives on Oct. 8

LINCOLN- Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen invites interested voters in Congressional District 1, which includes Cass County, to participate in public hearings on Thursday, Oct. 8, concerning four ballot initiatives appearing on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

They are:

· Initiative Measure 428 - Payday Lending

· Initiative Measure 429 - Games of Chance Constitutional Amendment

· Initiative Measure 430 - Games of Chance Regulatory

· Initiative Measure 431 - Games of Chance Tax

State law requires the secretary of state to host public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three Congressional districts whenever initiative petition measures are on the general election ballot.

“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Evnen said through his office.

The hearings will be held in the Nebraska State Capitol, Hearing Room 1525, 1445 K St., Lincoln.

The hearing on payday lending (428) will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The hearing on the games of chance initiatives (429, 430,431) will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.