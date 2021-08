PLATTSMOUTH- The Plattsmouth City Council will hold a public hearing this evening, Monday, Aug. 16, concerning the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 city budget. The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

The public is encouraged to attend the hearing to offer support, opposition or any suggestions about the upcoming budget. Specifics about the budget can be found in the classified section of the current edition of the Plattsmouth Journal.