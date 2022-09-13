Public hearing on county, school taxes next Friday

PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, on proposed property tax increases on various political subdivisions within Cass County.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m. in Room 101 in the county courthouse, 348 Main St., Plattsmouth.

The hearing will involve the following political subdivisions:

Cass County General Fund, property tax request, $13,942,306.44

Conestoga Public Schools District 56, property tax request, $10,016,131

Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools, property tax request, $5,804,510

Louisville Public School District, property tax request, $7,694,564

Plattsmouth Community Schools, property tax request, $12,075,127

The public hearing is required by state statute because the total operating budgets of these political subdivisions for this year exceed last year’s budget by 5 percent.

Meanwhile, the county’s Board of Commissioners reviewed the 2022-23 county budget at its Tuesday meeting.

Among the highlights discussed were:

2022-23 property tax request, $13,942,306.

The total assessed value of property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 9 percent.

The tax rate, which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $0.301011 per $100 of assessed value.

Cass County proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $0.316037 per $100 of assessed value. Last year, it was 0.343643.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in revenue, the total operation budget of Cass County will exceed last year’s by 5 percent.

According to Board Chairman Dan Henry, last year’s tax amount on $100,000 of assessed property value was $346.43. In the new budget, taxes on the same amount of assessed value will be $316.37.

“That’s good news for taxpayers,” he said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the continuation of the sheriff’s department overseeing county jail operations.

The board approved an annual amount of $12,000 to the next sheriff’s salary for the continuation of those added duties.

Retiring sheriff, William Brueggemann, was being paid an additional $6,600 annually to his salary going back 10 years maybe longer, according to Henry.

He said that amount was “completely unrealistic” to the duties involved.

The $12,000 amount was requested by Robert Sorenson, who is expected to become the new sheriff following the retirement of Brueggemann.

Sorenson is running unopposed in the November election.

“I thought I offered a fair number,” he said.

To hire an outside jail administrator could cost $85,000 to $100,000 annually, Sorenson said.

“This saves a lot of money,” he said.