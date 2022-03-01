Public hearing on solar farm set for March 14

PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing has been set for Monday, March 14, concerning a proposed solar farm near Murray.

The hearing is set for 7 p.m. at the Expo Building at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

The hearing will consider a conditional use permit for the solar farm request.

It will be the first of several public hearings on this issue, said Mike Jensen, zoning director for Cass County.

The proposed farm would be situated on 3,000-plus acres in an area generally northwest of Murray. Infrastructure would take up about 60 percent of that ground.

Developers are seeking a 25-year lease on that land.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners with some in attendance expressing concerns, others in support.

The board has not yet taken any action as it seeks more information.

“We want everybody’s opinion before we make a decision,” said Board Chairman Dan Henry.

