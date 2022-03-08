Public hearing set for Monday on 3,200-acre solar farm

MURRAY – Officially it’s called a commercial solar conversion system.

However, it’s more commonly referred to as a solar farm.

Whatever the terminology, such a facility that could be one of the largest in the state has been proposed near Murray.

A public hearing on the matter is set for this Monday at 7 p.m. at the Expo Building at the Cass County Fairgrounds. The hearing will consider a conditional use permit for the solar farm request.

Boulevard Associates, LLC, is the firm seeking these permits, according to the Cass County Zoning Office.

In laymen’s terms, a solar farm basically generates electricity from the sun through the use of solar panels.

The proposed farm would be situated on 3,200 acres, said Mike Jensen, zoning administrator for Cass County.

The boundary would be Church Road on the north, Nebraska Highway 1 on the south, 12th Street on the east and 42nd on the west.

Part of it would be in county jurisdiction, the remainder in Murray jurisdiction.

“It will be one of the largest in the state,” Jensen said.

Of the proposed 3,200 acres, 2,500 would be considered buildable acres and 60 percent of that would contain the project infrastructure, including the panels.

It would represent a $350 million investment, at least in the county jurisdiction area, Jensen said.

The solar panels that would capture the sun’s energy would be mounted on poles on the ground.

“Those panels could be as high as 25 feet off the ground and they would be noticeable from the highway,” Jensen said. “It would generate 320 megawatts and would interconnect to the Omaha Public Power District transmission system through the OPPD electrical grid. It would supplement electricity currently supplied by OPPD.”

There would be secured fencing around the facility, he said.

If the project was approved, there would be 25-year leases signed by the various property owners where the facility would be built.

There would be financial benefits from the project, according to Jensen.

“The project would generate $44 million in new property tax revenue over 25 years,” he said.

It would generate $800,000 annually for the Conestoga Public School District and more than $200,000 for the county, Jensen said.

It would also provide 300 construction jobs and eventually 10 fulltime positions for operations and maintenance, he added.

There have been those who have voiced concerns about possible negative environmental impacts from this project, Jensen said. That’s why the upcoming public hearings are important for people to attend, he said.

“The Monday, March 14, meeting will be the first of four public hearings on this permit,” Jensen said. “These public hearings are very important to insure that the public can voice their concerns and understand the facts on this proposed project. Positive or negative, we all need to understand the effect this could have on our beautiful county now and in the future.”

