Public hearing Tuesday on updated zoning rules

PLATTSMOUTH – An update on Cass County zoning regulations will be the focus of a public hearing next Tuesday.

The hearing is set for 7 p.m. in the exposition building at the Cass County Fairgrounds north of Weeping Water.

Zoning regulations that were adopted in August were later found to have some “inconsistencies,” said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

“There were some problems they (Board of Commissioners) wanted to see addressed,” Jensen said on Tuesday. “They wanted me to address the problems. There were areas of concern of zoning regulations as a whole, specifically land use and making the document easier for the public to understand.”

Solar farms, such as the one proposed near Murray, are part of this updated zoning document, according to Jensen.

“We are going to be improving language on that, to make sure any solar project will be a benefit to the county as a whole,” he said.