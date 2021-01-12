Public invited to comment on 2040 state road plan

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a virtual online open house for its 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan, providing Nebraskans the opportunity to review the planning process and provide feedback on the plan’s goals, objectives and strategies for the next 20 years of transportation in the state.

“The 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan will help the department plan for the future of the state’s transportation system,” said Moe Jamshidi, interim NDOT director. “Changing transportation technologies and other statewide shifts will impact the way we manage the future of our system. Input on the planning process from Nebraskans will be critical as we work to align our goals, objectives and strategies with the transportation priorities of our customers.”

The virtual open house provides visitors with an opportunity to review key milestones in the long-range planning process, including an analysis of the current conditions of the Nebraska transportation system and the factors identified as most likely to have an impact on the future of transportation. The plan’s goals, objectives and a selection of recommendations are available for review, as well as a preview of next steps as NDOT works toward finalizing the plan document.