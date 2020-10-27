Public invited to historical meeting next Thursday

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting next Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Murray Christian Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year's meeting will not include a dinner or silent auction, said Margo Prentiss, curator of the society’s museum in Plattsmouth.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with a business meeting, annual report and election of officers and board members.

At 7:30, a program entitled “Winning the Vote: The Campaign for Women's Suffrage in the United States” will be presented by Dr. Dianne Bystrom. Dr. Bystrom was director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University for 22 years. The program is offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but reservations are required and can be made by calling the museum at 402-296-4770 before Nov. 4.

Masks are recommended and seating will be six feet apart. Everyone attending will receive a $5 voucher to be used at a future Historical Society dinner.

