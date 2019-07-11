PLATTSMOUTH – It’s time to go back in time.
Well, maybe not that far back.
On Friday, July 26, the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce will host Back to the 80s on Main Street downtown beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting to about 10 p.m. or so.
It’s free for everyone to come, though vendors will charge for their wares and food.
“It’s something fun and different,” said Cindy Cruse, the chamber’s executive director.
Main Street will be closed between Third and Fifth streets so that the public can take in the various food trucks and the many different kinds of vendors selling clothing, jewelry, bags, facial makeup, room fresheners and more, she said.
There will also be a beer garden at the Fourth Street plaza with the popular 1980s band Pink Kadillac being the featured musical guest on the plaza stage.
“We try to take advantage of that plaza because it’s really nice,” Cruse said.
The public is invited to dress up in 80’s fashions and bring blankets or lawn chairs for the band’s performance, Cruse said.
“It should be a nice night out for everyone,” she said.