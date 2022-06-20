Public invited to see raptors at local library

PLATTSMOUTH – Owls, hawks and other raptors will be visitors to Plattsmouth Public Library on Friday for a special community presentation.

Denise Lewis from Fontenelle Forest will be a featured guest at the library from 3-4 p.m. June 24. Lewis will bring several birds that are permanent residents of the Bellevue-based park. The program is open to all residents and will be held in the library’s auditorium.

Plattsmouth Public Library Director Karen Mier said she was excited to have Lewis come to the library. She felt it would give residents a chance to learn more about the birds in a fun and close-up format.

“She’ll share the story of each bird and answer questions like “Why don’t all owls have yellow eyes?” Mier said. “All ages are welcome, and there is no registration.”

Fontenelle Forest staff members work with many types of raptors throughout the year. Some raptors are unable to fly or hunt due to previous injuries or other causes, which means they cannot be released back into the wild.

These animals have joined Fontenelle Forest’s statewide raptor education program. Staff members take the birds to sites across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa for events. More than 20,000 people watch educational programs featuring the raptors each year.

Fontenelle Forest’s roster of raptors includes a red-tailed hawk, ferruginous hawk, great horned owl, barn owl, Swainson’s hawk, peregrine falcon, turkey vulture, ospreys, rough-legged hawk, American kestrel, Eastern screech-owl, barred owl and eagle mew.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.