Public meeting Monday on Lincoln Avenue sewer project

PLATTSMOUTH – A public meeting will be held this Monday, Nov. 28, concerning Plattsmouth’s upcoming sanitary sewer project, including the laying of a sanitary sewer main along Lincoln Avenue from Second Avenue to 12th Avenue.

It will also go on Smith Avenue to 16th Avenue, then west to the new wastewater plant in the Fourmile Industrial Park.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on the lower level of the Plattsmouth Public Library, 401 Ave. A. There will be two 10-minute presentations by engineering officials, the first at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

Representatives from the city and its engineering consulting firm will be available during the meetings to answer questions like residential access, phasing, and impacts to adjacent properties.

The project is part of a major city wastewater improvement project resulting from the March 2019 flood.

The major project consists of the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at Fourmile Industrial Park, new pumping stations and conveyance systems.

The Lincoln Avenue/Smith Avenue sanitary sewer project will involve removal of the existing pavement, installation of a sanitary sewer pipe, storm sewer installation, water main replacement, and the reconstruction of the Lincoln Avenue pavement along with new sidewalks, driveways and handicapped-accessible ramps.

The project will be constructed in several phases to minimize disruption to residences and public access to Rylander Park.

Monday’s meeting will conclude at 7 p.m.