Public meeting on Hwy, 75 project on June 17

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to a pre-construction meeting on next Thursday, June 17, concerning improvements to U.S. Highway 75 from Murray to Plattsmouth.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is holding the meeting, which will take place at the Plattsmouth Community Center, 308 S. 18th St., from 4 to 6 p.m.

A presentation on the project will begin at 4, with an open house to follow until 6.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss construction phasing, traffic impacts and schedule, according to the NDOT.

The project will widen approximately 6.83 miles of the existing U.S. Highway 75 into a four-lane expressway between Murray and Plattsmouth. It’s needed to increase capacity and improve the condition of the existing roadway, according to the NDOT.

When completed, this project should reduce congestion, promote economic development and improve the reliability of the transportation system, according to the NDOT.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in July 2021. More information about the project will be made available the week of the public meeting at https://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/highlighted-projects/ by clicking on the “Murray – Plattsmouth” link.

