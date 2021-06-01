 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public told to keep fallen soldiers names alive at flag raising
0 comments

Public told to keep fallen soldiers names alive at flag raising

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH - Never let fallen soldiers die a second time.

That was the message of an Offutt Air Force Base official, who recalled reading on how a person dies twice – after taking the last breath of life and after the person’s name is no longer uttered.

“Say their names aloud,” requested Col. Alan Dayton, who has gone to military gravesites to do just that on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We need to say it as many times as we can to keep their names alive and their spirit alive,” he said.

Dayton, the 55th Mission Support Group commander, was a speaker at last Friday afternoon’s raising of a new American flag in downtown Plattsmouth that began a Memorial Day weekend of ceremonies.

“Remember to honor the flag,” he said.

Dozens gathered at the east end of Main Street to witness the raising of a new flag on a strong, impressive-looking pole. It replaced one damaged by strong winds that caused cracks around its base and its eventual removal.

“It was dangerous to put a flag on it,” Mayor Paul Lambert would later say.

The aluminum pole came from the U.S. Flag and Flagpole Supply Co. of Plano, Texas, and cost $5,700, plus $400 freight cost.

An Offutt honor guard took part in the raising of the flag on the pole.

Lambert said the American flag, and what it stands for, is known throughout the world.

“It’s the universal symbol of freedom and justice,” he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News