Public told to keep fallen soldiers names alive at flag raising

PLATTSMOUTH - Never let fallen soldiers die a second time.

That was the message of an Offutt Air Force Base official, who recalled reading on how a person dies twice – after taking the last breath of life and after the person’s name is no longer uttered.

“Say their names aloud,” requested Col. Alan Dayton, who has gone to military gravesites to do just that on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We need to say it as many times as we can to keep their names alive and their spirit alive,” he said.

Dayton, the 55th Mission Support Group commander, was a speaker at last Friday afternoon’s raising of a new American flag in downtown Plattsmouth that began a Memorial Day weekend of ceremonies.

“Remember to honor the flag,” he said.

Dozens gathered at the east end of Main Street to witness the raising of a new flag on a strong, impressive-looking pole. It replaced one damaged by strong winds that caused cracks around its base and its eventual removal.

“It was dangerous to put a flag on it,” Mayor Paul Lambert would later say.