Public urged to help vets in need

PLATTSMOUTH – The service of America’s veterans never truly ends, an area veteran said recently.

“Even when they hang up their military uniforms for the last time, many still choose to protect us,” said William Lawrence.

The U.S. Justice Department estimates that 25 percent of law enforcement officers have a military background, he said.

“Bravery and dedication to community are common among veterans.”

Lawrence, American Legion District 12 commander, was the featured speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, sponsored by area vets at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543.

Approximately 19 million veterans are still with us, Lawrence said, not to mention the millions who preceded them since the American Revolution.

Many have served their communities as first responders, teachers, health care workers or church leaders, Lawrence said.

It is also a diverse group, represented by men and women of every economic, ethnic and religious background, and from every state and territory.

But, they’re all bounded by one common commitment, Lawrence said.

“To defend America with their lives if called upon.”

Military service is not for the faint of heart, Lawrence said. Most civilian jobs don’t require risk to life or limb, nor face criminal charges for disobeying their boss, he said.

What’s more, civilians can live wherever they want and quit their jobs whenever they want.

Many veterans had to face long separations from their families, missing their births of their children and other important moments, not to mention dealing with extreme temperatures around the world, Lawrence said.

Sadly, the stress of military life and feelings of isolation are factors in a suicide rate among veterans that’s 50 percent higher than nonveteran adults, Lawrence said.

To reduce that rate, society can encourage veterans to seek help before it’s too late, he said.

There’s a national crisis line they can be referred to, 9-8-8 extension 1, Lawrence said.

The American Legion also has a website, www.BetheOne.org. to help veterans through difficult times.

Homelessness is another tragic outcome that is often connected to military service.

“It is estimated that 60,000 veterans are homeless,” Lawrence said.

Though veterans comprise about 7 percent of the U.S. population, they make up 11 percent of the nation’s homeless, he said.

“The best way to prevent a veteran from becoming homeless is to hire one,” Lawrence said. “It’s not only good policy, but it’s smart business for an employer who values skill, discipline and patriotism.”

Society must also encourage lawmakers to support programs that allow veterans access to high-quality health care, Lawrence said.

“Thank you for what you do,” Lawrence said in closing.