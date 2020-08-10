Public urged to lock their vehicles after three vehicles had items/cash taken

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department urges all residents to lock their vehicles at night and even take any valuables inside their vehicles into their homes.

This request comes after the department took reports of someone gaining access into three vehicles one recent evening stealing cash and other valuables.

“That’s quite a few in one night,” said Capt. Ryan Crick. “We don’t want people to have the mindset that since this is a small town crime can’t happen here. Crime can and does happen here.”

The thefts occurred last Thursday evening into Friday morning and centered around the eastern portion of town, Crick said. The vehicles were either parked along the street or in a driveway, he added.

“All had stuff missing after someone went through them,” he said. “Most of what was taken was cash, which is not traceable.”

The police believe that whoever was responsible went from vehicle to vehicle checking if doors were locked. If so, they would continue on until finding an unlocked vehicle and then taking what was inside, Crick said.

That apparently was the case with the three reported vehicles since there were no signs of forced entry or any damage to the vehicles, he said.