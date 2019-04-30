PLATTSMOUTH – A male driver from Ralston and his female passenger from Plattsmouth were booked into the Cass County Jail on Monday after the driver reached speeds over 100 mph in trying to flee from local authorities just north of Plattsmouth.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the driver was identified as Richard Miller, 28, and the passenger, Glenna Hankins, 47.
According to Brueggemann, one of his deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle near 11th and Washington streets in Plattsmouth at 2:48 p.m. As the deputy pulled into the area the vehicle was leaving going north. The deputy ran a check on the plates that were not showing on file in Nebraska.
The deputy attempted to make contact with the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed. The deputy declared a pursuit north of Echo Lane on Webster Boulevard as the vehicle fled at speeds over 100 mph northbound, according to the sheriff.
The vehicle was observed weaving in and out of traffic, as well as driving on the shoulder as it continued to elude the deputy. The vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto U.S. Highway 75 from Webster and lost control going down an embankment.
The vehicle, however, continued to flee despite having damage then became high centered in a ditch as the driver was trying to get back onto Hwy. 75, according to Brueggemann.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody at the scene as the vehicle caught on fire and was eventually fully engulfed in flames. Miller was found to be driving under suspension and the vehicle had stolen license plates from the Plattsmouth area.
Miller was charged with theft unlawful taking, driving under suspension, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing police and improper passing. Hankins was charged with theft unlawful taking and no proof of insurance on the vehicle.