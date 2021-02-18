Pursuit reaches 120 mph through Sarpy, Cass, Otoe counties

PAPILLION – Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a vehicle pursuit that went through Cass County and reached speeds of 120 mph.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Nissan Rogue speeding on Interstate 80 near Gretna at mile marker 432, the patrol said.

The vehicle did not have license plates and matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Lincoln. The vehicle then exited I-80 at the Gretna interchange and drove southbound on Nebraska Highway 31.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped, but fled as the trooper was approaching the vehicle. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle continued south on that highway reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour, the patrol said.

The vehicle eventually continued southbound on Nebraska Highway 50 through Cass County and into Otoe County. The NSP Aviation Support Division took over the pursuit as the vehicle continued south. Troopers were then able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. It then turned eastbound on Road G, which is approximately two miles north of Nebraska Highway 2 in Syracuse, and came to a stop.