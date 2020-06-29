Pursuit suspect has bond hearing

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly tried to flee Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies last month learned Monday that his bond will remain at a high amount.
Omaha resident Daniel D. Kessel, 54, appeared via teleconference from jail at a Cass County District Court hearing. He pled not guilty to two counts during the first part of the hearing. The state is charging him with a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense and a Class IV felony of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Kessel allegedly was involved in a pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour on May 15. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle swerving and crossing lanes on U.S. Highway 75 south of Plattsmouth. The vehicle momentarily stopped for the deputy, but the driver then turned the car around and began fleeing northbound on the highway.
Kessel allegedly led deputies on a pursuit that went through the western edge of Plattsmouth. The vehicle failed to reduce speed while exiting near Bay Road. It went down an embankment and came to rest in a ditch.
Kessel’s bond amount prior to today’s hearing had been $500,000, 10 percent. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce the bond to either $100,000 or $125,000. She said Kessel was a lifelong resident of the Omaha metro area and was in the process of obtaining inpatient residential treatment.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to keep the bond at $500,000. He felt Kessel had posed a great risk to many people with his alleged actions during the pursuit.
“I’d say he is highly dangerous to both himself and others,” Fedde said. “He has no respect for the lives of other people.”
Judge Michael Smith reduced the bond to $250,000, 10 percent. Kessel will remain in Cass County Jail until he can post at least $25,000.
