PVFD asks people to play it safe with fireworks

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s important to practice safety and to follow state and local laws about fireworks, a spokesman for the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department said.

Bob Heckman did research on people injured from fireworks.

“Injured victims held the device 40 percent of the time and 35 percent of the time people were too close to fireworks,” he said.

Concerning the types of fireworks, artillery shells and sparklers made up about 50 percent of the injuries, Heckman said.

Many of the injuries involved the hands, face, head and eyes.

“Think about wearing safety glasses because eye injuries are very painful and may take a long time to heal,” Heckman said.

Concerning the type of burns from fireworks injuries, 44 percent were second-degree burns, while first-degree burns made up 32 percent.

“Males make up 77 percent of injuries,” he said.

Those in the age group 20 through 39 made up 25 percent of injuries, while six through 10-year-olds made up 22 percent and 11 through 19 made up 23 percent.

“What upsets me the most is that zero through five-year-olds made up 15 percent of injuries,” he said.

Should a fire start, call 911 immediately, he added.

“Let’s try to let our first responders enjoy the Fourth of July with their families,” Heckman said.

