PLATTSMOUTH – It’s not just any spaghetti feed.
It’s the 2019 Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department “World Famous” Spaghetti Feed and Bake Sale today (Thursday), beginning at 5 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 127 N. Fifth St.
The costs for this all-you-can-eat feed are just $6 per adult and $4 for kids. Those ages 5 and under get in free.
The feed will go on until 9 p.m.
A fire truck will be on hand for the kids to view, plus a “smoke house,” a fire safety trailer from Offutt Air Force Base. will be there, also.
Thursday night’s event is a part of National Fire Prevention Week in which fire departments nationwide tout fire safety in various ways. For its part, the Plattsmouth department has been touring local schools stressing that issue to the kids. It’s also displaying in downtown businesses drawings that kids colored concerning fire safety techniques.
Approximately 80 children took part in this exercise, said firefighter Bob Heckman.
It’s hoped that the focus of this week will encourage homeowners to check their home for fire safety, he added. This includes making sure chimneys are cleaned out, that smoke detectors properly work and that furnace filters are changed, Heckman said.
“We try to teach fire safety 24/7, 365,” he said.
In a related event, the Waffleman will be serving food at the Elmwood Fire and Rescue Hall on Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. for raising funds for that department.