PVFD offers fire safety tips for those with disabilities
  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – Fire safety is important for everyone, but particularly for those with physical or mental disabilities.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department offers some tips for helping those who may need a little help.

“Plan fire safety around what they can understand,” said Bob Heckman, firefighter. “Have smoke detectors on every floor, and if you burn a fossil fuel for heat or gas water heaters, have carbon monoxide detectors on every floor, also.”

For those with hearing issues, there are smoke detectors with vibrating pads and flashing lights or strobes, Heckman added.

“Also, show them two ways out of every room,” he added. “If they have issues moving around, possibly add some hand rails.”

With the arrival of spring comes a risk of severe weather, particularly high winds and tornadoes, Heckman said.

Those with disabilities need to know a safe shelter place, and stairs may not be ideal for those with vision problems, Heckman said.

He urged those with vision problems to have telephones with larger numbers.

“Be a good neighbor and check on each other to see if anybody needs assistance. If you need electricity to survive, plan ahead of time, not during an outage.”

For more information, e-mail Heckman at heckmanbob1@gmail.com.

