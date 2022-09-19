PVFD offers furnace safety tips for those cold days coming

PLATTSMOUTH – Brrr…it’s cold!

Yes, winter is coming, so now might be the best time to check on the furnace before it’s needed, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“Replace your furnace filter as recommended by the manufacturer,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman.

Keep areas around the furnace clean and even make that area a “clutter free zone,” he said.

“See that the burner is clean and free from debris, and consider having a certified furnace contractor inspect it,” Heckman said. “It is better to find out now that you have a problem rather than during a blizzard or below-zero temperatures.”

Keep all combustible items at least six inches away from the vent pipe, Heckman said. “And, if you have a PVC vent for an exhaust pipe, see that it’s not blocked. Most importantly, follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.”

Those having a wood burning stove or fireplace should also follow their manufacturer’s recommendations on cleaning and the burning of dry wood, Heckman said.

“Like I have said before, now is the time to have it looked at before, and not during a blizzard,” he said. “Nowadays, everything can be found on the internet. If you have a question, please look it up because the life you save may be your own or a family member. Lastly, if you burn a fossil fuel, please have a CO and smoke detector on every floor and outside sleeping areas.”