PVFD offers Labor Day fire safety tips

PLATTSMOUTH – With Labor Day approaching and the outdoor plans that come with it, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has some quick fire safety tips.

“When everybody gets together for Labor Day and grilling out, please be careful because all it takes is one spark to ruin your plans,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman. “Be prepared, have a garden hose handy or a bucket of water.”

The whole state has abnormally dry conditions at the present time, so fire safety should be a priority for all outdoor activities for the near future, Heckman said.

“Hunting season is right around the corner and parking in tall grass can spell disaster.”

Heckman was particularly referring to a vehicle’s catalytic converter that can reach 1,000 degrees or more, possibly causing a bad fire if parked in tall grass.