PVFD offers life-saving tips if power goes out

PLATTSMOUTH – The recent crisis in Texas that included fatalities from carbon monoxide poisoning is a poignant reminder of safety tips to follow if power is lost for extended periods of time.

That’s from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, which offered the following advice for staying warm when power is lost.

“If you are going to warm up inside your car, please back it completely out of the garage,” said Bob Heckman, firefighter. “Without electricity, your garage door opener may not work. But, there should be a cord release, so pull the cord or handle. This may allow you to open the door to back the car out.”

Never use a charcoal grill in the garage, he added.

“If you have a generator, move it away from the house to keep the fumes from getting inside. And, never hook it up to your electrical panel. This will get somebody hurt or killed. Consult an electrician,” he said.

For those with a fireplace in their home, use caution and always keep track on when it has been cleaned, Heckman said. Same thing on cleaning the chimney.

If bad weather is in the forecast, be prepared to stock up on groceries and other essentials, he said. Check on neighbors if they need anything.