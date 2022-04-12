PVFD offers more safety tips during severe weather

PLATTSMOUTH – Fires and severe weather can create trouble – or worse – in people’s lives.

Preparation and common sense action can be the difference between life and death, said the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“Let your family know now is the time to make plans,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman. “Plan on two ways out of your home, so if one way is blocked there’s a secondary exit. It’s also a good idea to have your address on your house so if you ever call 911 they can find your house easier.”

Always have a flashlight and extra batteries handy, he said.

“Using candles may cause a bigger disaster,” Heckman said. “Put them out when you leave the room.”

Do not use charcoal grills in the house or garage if it’s attached to the house. Same thing with a gas-powered generator, he said.

“Please, do not forget to shut the generator off before refilling. Spilled gas on a hot generator could again add to a disaster. Follow the manufacturers’ recommendations.”

Most garage doors have emergency cords that can allow people to open the garage when the power is out. Now is the time to learn how to use them, not when the power is out, he added.

“Check on your neighbors when it is safe to go outside. Also, think about food and water. Keep about two gallons of water per person per day, along with extra food. And, please keep your pet in mind. Have food for them, also.”

Last of all, always remember that during severe weather and storms, and if calling 911 for emergencies, there could be a delay in firefighters coming to the scene if streets are blocked by debris from the storms.

“Stay safe,” Heckman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.