PVFD offers safety tips for electric heaters

PLATTSMOUTH – Improper use of electric heaters could cause fires, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

Here are some simple, easy tips from the department for avoiding that.

“Always plug the heater into a wall outlet/receptacle and never use an extension cord or power strip,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman. “Check your heater cord and plugs. If the cord or plug is damaged, this can cause it to overheat and possibly cause a fire.”

Sometimes, plugs do not fit into the outlet tightly and this could cause everything to overheat if the outlet is damaged, he said. Have an electrician replace bad outlets.

Heaters also pull more electricity than small appliances and could overheat outlets, Heckman said. If that happens, get the outlet replaced.

If the outlet is hot to the touch during usage, consider replacing it before something bad happens, he said.

“When the heater is not being used, unplug it from the wall. The safe way to remove it is to pull it out of the outlet by the plug. Never just grab the cord to unplug it because over time this will damage the cord.”

Also, never run cords under rugs, Heckman said. This may damage the cord or appliance. What’s more, keep the cord away from high-traffic areas where tripping over the cord could cause a fall.

Try to prevent pets from accidentally knocking over heaters that could cause a fire, he added.

