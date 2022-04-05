PVFD offers safety tips for spring storms

PLATTSMOUTH – The season of spring is a time of renewal – trees and plants start to bloom and more outdoor activities begin to take place again.

Spring, however, can also bring severe weather.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has some tips for staying safe during these conditions.

First of all, everyone should know the difference between a severe weather “watch” and a “warning,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman.

Watch means all the ingredients are there to make severe weather, though such weather has not yet been reported, he said.

Warning means that severe weather has indeed been reported and residents need to take appropriate action, Heckman said.

“The best idea of all is to be prepared,” he said. “Keep your phone charged and check in with family members who may live out of town to let them know that you and your family are safe.

“Sometimes during spring and summer storms power poles and wires may be knocked down. Do not touch them. It is hard to tell phone lines from power lines. If a live wire lands on a fence, the entire fence may be charged. Do not touch it.”

For those on prescription medications, always keep them handy, Heckman said.

“If you are on oxygen and need electricity to sustain life, have a back-up plan,” he added.

Of course, severe weather can happen during cold weather months, Heckman said.

For those using an electric heater to keep a room warm, always keep it at least three feet away from anything that is combustible and turn it off when going to bed, he said.

When sleeping use extra blankets to stay warm and keep the bedroom door closed, Heckman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.