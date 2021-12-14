PVFD offers tips for a safe holiday

PLATTSMOUTH - The holiday season may be a special time of the year, especially when families gather together, but fires take no holiday.

That’s why the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department offers the following tips to prevent fires from ruining happy times.

For example, never leave candles lit in empty rooms, said Bob Heckman, department spokesman.

“If you leave the room, please put the candles out, and relight them when you’re in the room,” he said.

Be careful when cooking, and if smoke from the cooking causes the smoke detectors to go off, take the situation seriously, according to Heckman.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” he said.

Remove clutter around the home, he added.

“There are fewer fires in homes that are clean and neat.”

For those who have a fireplace or wood burning stove, they should put the ashes in a metal bucket and keep it at least 10 feet from any structure, Heckman said.

“So many fires have started by putting ashes into plastic buckets while the ashes were still hot,” he said.

Those who have live Christmas trees should check the water level daily, Heckman said.

“And, do not place them near high heat sources.”

For those who have cats or dogs, they should take appropriate steps to ensure their pet doesn’t climb the tree, according to Heckman.

Those who put up outside decorations should use the right extension cord that is rated for such use.

“Have a Merry Christmas from Plattsmouth fire and rescue,” Heckman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.