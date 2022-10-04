PVFD offers tips for Fire Prevention Week

PLATTSMOUTH – Every October, fire departments nationwide take part in Fire Prevention Week that creates more public awareness on ways to prevent fires.

This year it’s occurring from Oct. 9th through the 19th and it marks the 100th anniversary of this educational campaign that was created to remember the horrors of a famous fire.

“This was started in 1922 to remember the great Chicago fire in 1871,” said Bob Heckman, spokesman for the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. “The fire killed about 300 people and burned 2,112 acres,” he said. “It also destroyed 17,500 structures and left an estimated 100,000 homeless. When Chicago was rebuilt fire codes became very strict, so that this would never happen again.”

Among fire prevention methods that all homes/apartments should have include smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors, Heckman said.

“They are needed on every floor,” he said.

Residences should have a fire escape plan that includes a specific meeting area outside to avoid confusion on whether everyone has gotten out safely, he said.

“If you live in a two-story home, escape ladders are available,” Heckman said. “And, when you get out, stay out.”

If there are pets still inside, let the firefighters rescue them, Heckman said.

Make sure matches and lighters are out of the reach of children, he said.

Other preventative measures include cleaning the dryer’s vents, as well as removing needless trash and clutter that could impact how safely firefighters can move around in the house, Heckman said.

“If you have elderly neighbors and you haven’t seen them for a day or two, stop by and see if they are OK,” he said.

With the holidays coming, there are extra tips to remember, especially with candles, he added.

“If you burn candles, make sure you put them out when leaving the room and keep them at least 12 inches from anything flammable.”

One room that has the most fires is the kitchen, Heckman said.

Keep the oven cleaned as needed, especially around the burners, he said.

“Grease fires are very common and if you have such a fire, put a lid on it. Once the air is used up, the fire will go out,” he said.

Since it’s currently extremely dry, people need to be extra careful when using fire as a tool, which includes grilling and smokers, Heckman said.

“Common sense goes a long way in keeping you and your family safe,” he said. “And remember, fire safety needs to happen 24/7 and 365 days a year.”