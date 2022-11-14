PVFD offers tips for safe holiday cooking

PLATTSMOUTH – ‘Tis the season to invite family and friends over for holiday meals.

Unfortunately, one-fifth of all home fires start in the kitchen, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

PVFD spokesman Bob Heckman offers these tips to help avoid firefighters coming over to put out kitchen fires.

“Prevention is your defense,” he said.

The kitchen should be a no-phone zone when cooking.

If a grease fire starts, put a lid on it. Pouring water on the fire will spread it more quickly.

For deep frying, use the ones with temperature controls, instead of heating oil on the stove.

Do not use turkey fryers in the home or garage, even in cold weather.

If a fire starts in the oven, keep the oven door closed. Once the oxygen is used up in the fire, it will go out. This is also true for microwaves.

Never leave a hot stove unattended. If it’s necessary to leave, turn the stove off.

Teach children that the kitchen is a no-play zone.

Keep handles on the pots and pans turned away from the edge of the stove so they are not accidentally bumped or grabbed, especially by small children.

Keep the kitchen free of clutter, and never place anything on the stove that you do not intend to heat.

A stove burner can reach 800 degrees, while gas flames can reach 1,000 degrees. Dish towels and potholders can ignite at 400 degrees.

Keep a fully-charged fire extinguisher in the kitchen area.

If a fire breaks out, call 911 immediately, even if the fire is out. Every second delaying a 911 call, the fire will double in size.

Even with the small amount of rain occurring recently, the fire danger zone in the area remains high.

Always follow manufacturer’s recommendations on all cooking utensils and appliances.

“We know with the holidays approaching soon, fire safety should be the first thing that comes to mind no matter what you do,” Heckman said. “From Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, have a happy and safe fire-free Thanksgiving.”