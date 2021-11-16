PVFD offers tips for safe holiday cooking

PLATTSMOUTH – With Thanksgiving approaching, the kitchen will no doubt be a busy place with holiday meal preparations.

Since most house fires start in the kitchen, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department offers these tips for safe holiday cooking.

“Create a kid-free zone in the kitchen,” said Bob Heckman, firefighter. “Turn pot handles to the side or to the back of the stove. Since most small children like to see what is cooking this would eliminate a potential disaster by them grabbing the handle and see what’s cooking.”

Always keep the stove or oven clean and never leave them unattended while cooking, he added.

“Think about having someone else do the cooking if you are tired or don’t feel good,” Heckman said. “If you have a grease fire, cover the pan with a lid and that will take the air away from the fire. Never put water on a grease fire.”

Residents should consider purchasing a fire extinguisher for the kitchen if they don’t have one already, he said. And, should a fire start in a microwave oven, leave the door shut and turn off the oven. That should make the fire go out, he added.

Some people like to use turkey fryers and if so, they should follow the manufacturer’s instructions precisely, Heckman said.

“If there is a fire in the home, please get out and stay out and call 911,” he said. “Let the firefighters make sure the scene is safe. From all the members of Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.”

