PVFD offers tips for safe July Fourth

PLATTSMOUTH – The Fourth of July can be a great time as Americans celebrate the birthday of their country.

But, carelessness with fireworks can turn that fun into serious trouble, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“Every year, thousands are injured and damage in the millions of dollars occurs across this great country,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman. “A holiday is a great reason to celebrate, but being careless can turn that celebration into a disaster.”

Here are some simple, yet effective, safety tips from Heckman to help ensure this year’s celebration is a blast in the correct, safe way.

“Buy only from approved licensed sellers. Never experiment or modify existing fireworks.”

Follow all warnings and directions found on labels, and never give fireworks to a small child, Heckman said.

Only allow children to use fireworks when supervised by a responsible adult and remember to keep children a safe distance from each other even when playing with sparklers.

“Dispose of used sparklers into a metal bucket and keep a safe distance from structures and dry grass and flammable materials,” Heckman said. “Light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from structures and only light fireworks one at a time.”

It is also a good practice to have a hose and bucket handy, he said.

“Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water, then place them in metal trash cans away from structures,” Heckman said. “Loose clothing can catch fire and should not be worn, and leather gloves are highly recommended.”

