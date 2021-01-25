 Skip to main content
PVFD offers winter fire safety tips
PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has some potential life-saving tips for the public to follow during these cold winter months.

First of all, check home smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to see if they’re properly charged. Next, make sure your furnace is properly inspected.

“Please remember to change your furnace filter and follow the manufacturer’s directions,” said firefighter Bob Heckman. “If you are having furnace issues, please have a qualified contractor/repairman fix it. If your wood burning stove or fireplace was not cleaned or inspected in the fall, start off the new year right by having it cleaned.”

COVID-19 has forced many people to work from home or simply stay inside more than usual. This could offer more free time to look up fire safety information on the web or look for fire hazards around the home, Heckman said.

“Please remember to back your car out of the garage if you are going to warm it up, and your garage is attached to the house,” he said. “Every year, many Americans lose their life because of carbon monoxide poison.”

Always watch for ice on the sidewalk, as well as on the road, and allow more travel time when driving, Heckman said.

Check in on elderly neighbors to see if everything is all right with them.

“Happy New Year from Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, and let’s remember our first responders and let them stay home with their families,” Heckman said.

