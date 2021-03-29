 Skip to main content
PVFD stresses no open burning on Monday
  Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – A Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday afternoon and evening across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. The warm, windy, and dry conditions mean that fires, even small fires, can grow out of control quickly.

Therefore, the department stresses no open burning today.

