Quam receives state honor for artistic abilities

LOUISVILLE – Eva Quam has helped transport audiences to new worlds with her artistic talent on area stages.

Her work in local theater productions has helped her travel to a prominent place on the statewide artistic map.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials honored the Louisville junior with a Nebraska Young Artist Award. Quam will go to Lincoln on April 4 to take part in activities with 56 other students from across the state. She said she was thrilled to have a chance to network with other teenagers and talk about their common artistic interests.

“When I learned that I won the award I was really excited,” Quam said. “This is one of the first big theater awards I’ve ever been awarded. I think I’m most excited for the Young Artist Day events. I’m really excited to meet with other young actors and actresses who share similar passions with me.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience, and I’m going to learn a lot from other students. I’m so thankful that I was given this opportunity and I can’t wait to see what I can get out of it.”

Members of the UNL Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts recognize high school juniors each year with Nebraska Young Artist Awards. They honor students for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater, film and emerging media arts. Quam received her award for her abilities in theater arts.

Quam is a National Honor Society student at Louisville and has earned many accolades for her work in the classroom. She participates in speech and one-act play and has collected Nebraska Capitol Conference medals for her work.

One of Quam’s most recent roles came in Louisville’s fall performance of “Dear Anne, From Nina.” She portrayed the character of Nina Jensen, who was based on a real-life girl from Iowa named Juanita Wagner. She and her sister became pen pals with Anne and Margot Frank during World War II and exchanged one set of letters in 1940.

Quam and other Louisville students traveled to Danville, Iowa, in August to tour a museum that chronicles the storyline of Anne Frank’s family and the lives of people in Iowa. They also visited the Wagner family home to see where many of the play’s main characters truly lived.

Quam said that type of effort was essential to creating the best possible show for audiences to enjoy.

“It takes a lot to bring a character to life,” Quam said. “When you’re cast as someone who actually lived you want to portray them as accurately as you can. It takes a lot of research to understand those lives.

“When you’re a fictional character it’s a little easier to bring them to life, but you still have a massive task. You have to create the character and make that character seem like a real person. You have to come up with a backstory, decide how the character walks, how they talk, how they dress, etc.

“It’s a daunting task, but when the show comes together and you get to share the character you’ve worked so hard to bring to life, it’s one of the most rewarding things.”

Quam said she enjoys participating in plays and musicals because of the creative possibilities of each performance. People from all types of backgrounds and interests are able to come together to tell stories that can be entertaining, thought-provoking, dramatic and moving. That has helped her become a visual travel guide for people who attend those works of art.

“When I’m on stage I love being able to share stories and work as a team to find the best way to tell that story,” Quam said. “For me, theater is great because everyone is welcome and everyone has a role, whether it be acting, stage managing, directing, lighting, costumes or sound.

“I love being able to work with others who share a passion for the arts to take words on a page and turn it into something that transports audiences to a new world. Once you get on stage you get lost in the character and story and for just a little while you forget all of the troubles of the world. The theater has something for everyone and I think that’s what makes it so special.”

