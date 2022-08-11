Queen candidates excel in Miss Cass County event

WEEPING WATER – Five candidates delivered memorable moments Wednesday night in front of a large crowd at the Cass County Fair.

Students from every Cass County school district competed in the Cass County Fair Queen Contest at the Open Air Auditorium. Miss Louisville Jenna Muntz, Miss Murdock Sela Rikli, Miss Murray/Beaver Lake Addi Andersen, Miss Plattsmouth Sophia Vercellino and Miss Weeping Water Josie Cave took part in the speaking portion of the event on stage.

Judges selected Cave to be Miss Cass County Queen and Rikli to be Miss Cass County Princess. 2021 Miss Cass County Queen Jami Twomey and 2021 Miss Cass County Princess Rylee Ackman presented crowns and sashes to Cave and Rikli at the end of the evening.

All five candidates took part in one-on-one interviews with three judges on Wednesday afternoon. They then arrived at the fairgrounds that night for the public portion of the event.

Each teenager had to deliver a speech based on this year’s Cass County Fair theme of “Fun For the Whole Herd” in front of the audience. They then answered an extemporaneous question that they randomly drew out of a fishbowl. Judges considered the interview, speech, fishbowl question and a series of written essay questions as part of the selection process.

Rikli spoke first to the crowd. She wove the “Fun For the Whole Herd” theme throughout her memorized speech, which included references to her family history in Cass County. Rikli’s family has lived in the area for more than 130 years.

“My roots run deep here in Cass County and I’m very, very proud of that,” Rikli said.

Rikli also spoke about her experiences with 4-H activities. She has been president of her 4-H club the past two years and has participated in 4-H events for more than 12 years. She has formed many strong friendships because of that involvement.

“4-H holds a special place in my heart,” Rikli said.

Cave delivered her speech after Rikli. She thanked her family for supporting her in all of her school and community activities. She said those kind, encouraging and educational actions had helped her in many ways.

“Without my herd I would not be the woman I am today,” Cave said.

Cave spoke about the ways her family enjoyed participating in the fair each year. She said they made it a goal to walk through all of the fair exhibits and watch many animal and entertainment shows. She felt that had made a positive impact on her while she was growing up.

Andersen was the third candidate to present her speech. She outlined many ways that the Cass County Fair made a positive impact on the entire area. She felt the event gave people a chance to share fellowship and strengthen friendships.

“The Cass County Fair is a perfect way to bring all of our communities together,” Andersen said.

Andersen also spoke about moving to the county when she was in middle school. She said it was hard leaving her former home but she had been able to meet many new friends in the local area.

“I am very, very fortunate to have lived in Cass County for the last six years,” Andersen said.

Vercellino gave her speech after Andersen. She said she had enjoyed being part of local 4-H events while growing up in Cass County. She has participated in activities for more than ten years and has been a club officer.

“Through 4-H I found a lot of activities I was interested in,” Vercellino said.

Vercellino said she was grateful to be on stage for the Miss Cass County event. She said being selected as Plattsmouth’s representative has been a memorable experience this summer.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunities being Miss Plattsmouth has already given me,” Vercellino said.

Muntz used the theme to illustrate the connections that the Cass County Fair creates each year. She highlighted how the fair was able to bring people from all towns together to form strong bonds.

“We are all in one herd. We are all part of Cass County,” Muntz said.

Muntz has been involved in a wide variety of 4-H activities. She has been on the 4-H Youth Council for four years and has showed many champion and reserve champion animals. She told the audience those experiences had given her many positive memories.

The five candidates then answered fishbowl questions on stage. They did not know what the questions would be beforehand and grabbed pieces of paper out of a fishbowl in a random manner. They had approximately 30 seconds to come up with an on-the-spot answer.

Twomey gave a series of closing remarks after judges left the auditorium. A tomato judging contest took place during intermission at the front of the stage. Emcee Brian Harvey then came up with ways to keep the crowd entertained while the judges continued their lengthy deliberations. These included additional fishbowl questions to audience members and a two-truths-and-one-lie game that involved audience participation.

All five candidates came together on stage after the judges returned and announced their selections. They then greeted family and friends in the auditorium afterwards.

Cave and Rikli will handle multiple fair activities such as handing out ribbons to winners of animal shows. All five candidates will appear in the Cass County Fair Grand Parade on Saturday night. The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.