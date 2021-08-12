Queen candidates shine on stage during Cass County Fair

WEEPING WATER – The stage at the Open Air Auditorium on Wednesday night included multiple stars of local Cass County communities.
Annika Covington, Rylee Hogue, Jamison Twomey and Kelsi Vogler showcased their constellation-sized achievements during the Cass County Fair Queen Contest. Family and friends came to the fairgrounds to watch the four contestants take part in the event.
Twomey was crowned Miss Cass County Queen and Hogue earned the title of Miss Cass County Princess. Both will fill their roles for the next 365 days.
Contest emcee Brian Harvey told the audience everyone associated with the contest was glad to see it return to the calendar. Fair organizers had to cancel the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After a crazy year we are happy to be back in action,” Harvey said.
Contest co-organizers Loxley Drahn and Sophia Svanda allowed girls from both the 2020 and 2021 high school graduating years to join the lineup of candidates. They felt that was a solution that would be fair and equitable for everyone.
Vogler graduated from Weeping Water High School in 2020. Covington graduated from Louisville High School in 2021, Hogue is a 2021 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock High School and Twomey earned her diploma from Weeping Water High School in 2021.
All four contestants submitted application forms for judges that included background information, future plans, a resume and educational goals. They also had to answer three essay questions.
The first essay question was “Beyond the scope of just the Cass County Fair, what does the title ‘Miss Cass County Queen’ mean to you?” The second question was “How could your role of Miss Cass County Queen impact the youth of Cass County?” The third question was “If you could give advice to your kindergartener self, what would it be and why?”
All four contestants took part in a luncheon on Wednesday before meeting with the three judges for separate interviews. They then gave a speech and answered an impromptu question in front of the audience that night. Judges combined point totals from all parts of the evaluation process to arrive at their final decision.
2019 Miss Cass County Riley Fitzpatrick delivered a speech at the beginning of the contest. She said she was thrilled to have been Cass County’s delegate in both 2019 and 2020. She served as queen throughout the pandemic.
“It is a great honor to stand before you and to have represented you the past two years,” Fitzpatrick said.
Vogler, Covington, Hogue and Twomey then gave speeches based on this year’s Cass County Fair theme of “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” Each talked for approximately five minutes on stage.
Vogler told the audience she had spent many days and nights in the livestock barn showing animals while growing up. She said she had many good memories of taking part in activities with her late father, and she had gained many friendships from her association with the fairgrounds.
“There are so many life lessons you learn from participating in the Cass County Fair,” Vogler said.
Covington said Cass County’s 72 miles of paved roads and 696 miles of unpaved roads were more than just transportation surfaces. She said traveling along many of those streets gave her an opportunity to meet friends throughout the area.
“Cass County has some of the most warm and wonderful residents you will find anywhere,” Covington said.
Hogue told the crowd that roads bring people together and also bring everyone home. She said the Cass County Fair was a symbol of that hometown feeling for all local residents. The location of the fairgrounds in central Cass County also means that people have to drive past houses of family, friends and neighbors in order to reach their destination.
“The roads that lead us home also lead us to the fair,” Hogue said.
Twomey said her personal journey led her to the fair each year. She spoke about how her family had been involved with fair activities for more than a century, and she said the fairgrounds was a place where she and other friends had made many memories growing up.
“The fair is ultimately the pinnacle of all summer events,” Twomey said.
All four then picked questions out of a fishbowl in a random order. They were given approximately one minute to analyze the question before coming up with a response.
The audience then watched an illusion performance by The Magic Blooms while judges debated about who would be crowned queen and princess. A coronation ceremony took place after they returned with their verdict.
Hogue is the daughter of Mark and Keri Hogue. She will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and will major in civil engineering with a minor in Spanish. She was valedictorian of her graduating class and would like to pursue a career in either surveying or water resource engineering. She received a princess sash and rose from Fitzpatrick on stage.
Twomey is the daughter of Jay and Linda Twomey. She will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and will major in marketing with a minor in fashion merchandising. She was an Honor Roll student throughout high school.
Twomey received a queen sash and bouquet of roses from Fitzpatrick. She will be assisting with many county fair activities over the next several days.
All four candidates will participate in the Cass County Fair Grand Parade on Saturday night. They will ride in cars along the parade route during the 6 p.m. event.