Queen candidates shine on stage during Cass County Fair

Vogler told the audience she had spent many days and nights in the livestock barn showing animals while growing up. She said she had many good memories of taking part in activities with her late father, and she had gained many friendships from her association with the fairgrounds.

“There are so many life lessons you learn from participating in the Cass County Fair,” Vogler said.

Covington said Cass County’s 72 miles of paved roads and 696 miles of unpaved roads were more than just transportation surfaces. She said traveling along many of those streets gave her an opportunity to meet friends throughout the area.

“Cass County has some of the most warm and wonderful residents you will find anywhere,” Covington said.

Hogue told the crowd that roads bring people together and also bring everyone home. She said the Cass County Fair was a symbol of that hometown feeling for all local residents. The location of the fairgrounds in central Cass County also means that people have to drive past houses of family, friends and neighbors in order to reach their destination.

“The roads that lead us home also lead us to the fair,” Hogue said.