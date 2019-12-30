PLATTSMOUTH – It appears the start of 2020 will be quiet with above-normal temperatures in this area, according to the National Weather Service.
“The temperature on Friday should reach the upper 30s and around 40 degrees on Saturday and Sunday,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist based in Valley, Neb. “The normal temperature is 33 degrees.”
It should also be mainly dry, though there’s a slight chance of precipitation Thursday evening into Friday morning, he added.
Cass County and surrounding areas missed a major snowstorm last weekend, according to Barjenbruch.
“Parts of northeast and north central Nebraska got over a foot of snow, whereas in general, your area received less than an inch of snow,” he said.
There were periods of rain, but only about an inch or slightly more fell in this area, according to Barjenbruch.
That rain had apparently little impact on water levels on the Missouri River along Plattsmouth.
As of Monday, the water level was at 20.2 feet, almost 6 feet below flood stage, Barjenbruch said.
He described winter so far as being “variable,” having some mild temperatures, but also some cold spells.
However, for those who may think this winter may end up being milder than in 2019, Barjenbruch said the brunt of bad weather last year came in late January through the whole month of February.
“That is when our snow started to pile up,” he said. “Winter is long.”
Concerning the forecast for the next three months, Barjenbruch said there is a slightly better chance of above-normal precipitation that could come in one or two storms.
“We don’t know yet at this point, though.”