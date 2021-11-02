Quite a show in downtown last Friday

PLATTSMOUTH – It was quite a scene in downtown Plattsmouth last Friday.

There were little ghosts and goblins and everything in between walking the sidewalks looking for candy.

There was the crowning of a new Snow Queen, plus the arrival of historical characters – portrayed by volunteers – leading tours of the business section.

The last downtown Farmers Market of the year was held with plenty of music to enjoy and produce and gift items to buy.

It was all sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association and things “went well,” said Angela Mueller, HDPA vice president.

The fun began with the crowning of Carol Gray as the 2021 Snow Queen, who will rule over the Victorian Christmas on Main next month. This annual honor is selected by the HDPA board and based on the individual’s contributions to the community.

Gray is director of the Plattsmouth Senior Center.

“She does a lot of things, such as Meals on Wheels,” Mueller said.

“I think it’s awesome,” Gray said of her queen selection. “It’s an honor and it’s going to be fun. I’m pleased to do it.”

After Gray was crowned, hundreds of local kids, dressed in all sorts of costumes, walked down Main Street sidewalks where the local merchants, some dressed in their own costumes, passed out candy.

“As always, it was a great event,” Mueller said.

After the kids got their baskets full of goodies, a new event, called the Legends and Lanterns Tour, was held.

It involved a number of volunteers dressed up in historical garb leading people along the many Main Street storefronts, describing a little history of each.

“It went well,” Mueller said. “We had over 70 people who took the tour.”

Three tours were held, beginning at 5:30 p.m., she said.

“We’re looking forward to doing it again at the Victorian Christmas on Main (Dec. 4),” Mueller said.

The last Farmers Market of the year went well, also, she said.

“It was a nice night and well attended.”

This event, in its first year, started in June at the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets.

“It featured live music at every event and had excellent local vendors,” Mueller said. “It went well and we are planning for next year already.”

So what is in store next for folks downtown?

“We’ll have Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and Victorian Christmas on Main on Dec. 4,” Mueller said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.