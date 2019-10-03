PLATTSMOUTH – Local residents will wait an additional week for one of the largest car shows in the area to motor into Plattsmouth.
Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce officials announced Thursday morning that they had decided to postpone the annual Cruizin’ Main event. The latest weather forecast is calling for a 60-percent chance of rain in Plattsmouth Friday afternoon. There is a 90-percent chance of rain after 8 p.m. that night.
“Due to rain forecast for tomorrow evening we will have to push Cruizin’ Main back one week,” Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Cruse said. “Don’t fret, we will still have an amazing time next week.”
The Cruizin’ Main car show will now take place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Chamber officials are anticipating hundreds of vehicles from across the region will attend the event. Activities will take place on Main Street in downtown Plattsmouth.