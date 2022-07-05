Ralston woman hurt in Cass County accident

ASHLAND – A Ralston woman was hospitalized in a single-vehicle rollover in western Cass County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 4:35 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Ashland fire/rescue personnel, responded to the accident on Interstate 80 near mile marker 426.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Ford 500, driven by Emma Budzinski, 21, of Ralston was traveling east on the interstate in the inside lane. She attempted to merge into the middle lane. When Budzinski observed a vehicle in that lane, she overcorrected back into her lane and began to lose control. Her vehicle then left the roadway and rolled over, Brueggemann said.

Budzinski was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by the Ashland crew for further evaluation, Brueggemann said.

Seatbelts were in use, he said.

