 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ralston woman hurt in Cass County accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunday afternoon accident

A Ralston woman, Emma Budzinski, was injured when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving, causing it to flip over along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Sunday afternoon.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Office/The Journal

ASHLAND – A Ralston woman was hospitalized in a single-vehicle rollover in western Cass County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 4:35 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Ashland fire/rescue personnel, responded to the accident on Interstate 80 near mile marker 426.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Ford 500, driven by Emma Budzinski, 21, of Ralston was traveling east on the interstate in the inside lane. She attempted to merge into the middle lane. When Budzinski observed a vehicle in that lane, she overcorrected back into her lane and began to lose control. Her vehicle then left the roadway and rolled over, Brueggemann said.

Budzinski was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by the Ashland crew for further evaluation, Brueggemann said.

Seatbelts were in use, he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News