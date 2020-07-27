RAWW RAWW for Weeping Water revitalization

WEEPING WATER – Efforts to revitalize Weeping Water could be worth cheering about - as in RAWW RAWW.
That’s the acronym of the new name of the group leading the charge for a better community, Revitalization Association of Weeping Water.
Its focus is on the whole town, as opposed to the Main Street Revitalization Association it replaced, according to a spokeswoman.
“It doesn’t just cover Main Street,” said Pat Joyner on the new name’s vision. “We’re such a small community that what impacts Main Street impacts the whole community.”
Efforts to revitalize the community began in earnest last year through a series of town meetings and community surveys on what the residents wanted to see in the future. From these came visioning sessions where ideas more achievable were focused on.
Between 25 and 30 people attended each of the various visioning sessions that were led by Elizabeth Chase, executive director of the Nebraska Main Street Network, said Joyner.
“We felt pretty good about that,” she said of the attendance.
Among the ideas brought forth was more entertainment options, according to Joyner.
“We had a lot of suggestions on that,” she said.
The plan now is to spruce up the downtown gazebo and its adjoining green space where outdoor concerts could occasionally be held, Joyner said.
“Maybe we could start with a concert once a month and see how it goes,” she said. “If it is something people like, then we could take it indoors during the winter.”
Another suggestion high on the list is a sit-down restaurant, according to Joyner.
“There are some people who would like us to have a grocery store, but that is not as high on the priority list,” she said.
The recently-opened Dollar General store, at the request of the City Council, has stocked a good selection of groceries for the community, Joyner said.
“We would like to get more retail,” she said. “That’s always a goal.”
The RAWW board has eight to 10 members with other volunteers, Joyner said. Members have had to communicate mostly through emails because of COVID-19 concerns, but she seemed impressed with what’s been accomplished so far.
“We feel pretty pumped that we have this much done.”
