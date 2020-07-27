RAWW RAWW for Weeping Water revitalization

The plan now is to spruce up the downtown gazebo and its adjoining green space where outdoor concerts could occasionally be held, Joyner said.

“Maybe we could start with a concert once a month and see how it goes,” she said. “If it is something people like, then we could take it indoors during the winter.”

Another suggestion high on the list is a sit-down restaurant, according to Joyner.

“There are some people who would like us to have a grocery store, but that is not as high on the priority list,” she said.

The recently-opened Dollar General store, at the request of the City Council, has stocked a good selection of groceries for the community, Joyner said.

“We would like to get more retail,” she said. “That’s always a goal.”

The RAWW board has eight to 10 members with other volunteers, Joyner said. Members have had to communicate mostly through emails because of COVID-19 concerns, but she seemed impressed with what’s been accomplished so far.

“We feel pretty pumped that we have this much done.”

