RCUT design planned at Hwy. 75/Murray Road intersection

LINCOLN – A new RCUT intersection at U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1/Murray Road should be completed by the end of the year, an official with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.

That new intersection will be the last construction project on the widening of Hwy. 75 from Plattsmouth to Murray, said Jeni Campana of the public relations division of NDOT.

This RCUT intersection would create a median at that intersection, but still be built to allow motorists to turn left onto these roads, she said. It would also maintain a free flow of traffic on Hwy. 75, something that traffic lights couldn’t do, she added.

“One key thing is that traffic lights are not safety devices,” Campana said. “Our goal is safety and this was going to be the best option.”

For motorists on Hwy. 1/Murray Road wanting to turn left onto Hwy. 75, they will first need to turn right onto Hwy. 75 for a quarter of a mile or so on a new left-turn lane, then make a U-turn after oncoming traffic is cleared and continue on their way.

For motorists on Hwy. 1/Murray Road who want to cross Hwy. 75 to continue going east or west, they will do the same thing, but after making the U-turn will be able to go on a new right-turn lane without having to merge onto the main traffic lane.

For northbound and southbound motorists on Hwy.75 wanting to turn left onto Hwy. 1/Murray, they will be able to go onto a new left-turn lane, then make that U-turn and onto the new right-turn lane and then turn right onto Hwy. 1/Murray Road.

Estimated cost for this new intersection, which is separate from the widening project, is $1.6 million, Campana said.

“That’s the plan going forward,” she said of the intersection.