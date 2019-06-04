PLATTSMOUTH - The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will perform a free public concert in Plattsmouth this month as part of a tour of eight Southeast Nebraska communities during its 2019 active duty training summer concert series.
The Plattsmouth concert will be held on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the outdoor theater at Fourth and Main streets.
The concert will include patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37- member concert band.
The band, under the command of Chief Warrant Officer Brian Anderson, is comprised of citizen soldiers who bring various skills, talents and longevity to the unit. The average years of service of the senior non-commissioned officer staff is in excess of 30 years. In addition, the members’ various civilian jobs and experiences contribute to the band’s success.
This group meets one weekend a month and 15 days during the summer to rehearse and fulfill military training requirements. The band consists of the concert band, rock/jazz group Rock and Load, the Black Hawk Brass and the Sharpshooter Winds.