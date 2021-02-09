Recent council action will save taxpayers thousands

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s always nice to save money, especially when it’s taxpayer money.

That’s what the City of Plattsmouth did recently.

The City Council at its last meeting approved the refinancing of $815,000 of general obligation bonds that will save approximately $70,000 in interest to the taxpayers.

“That’s a nice chunk of savings for the city,” Mayor Paul Lambert said following the vote.

The city is going through the Ameritas Holding Co., which will sell these bonds at interest rates lower than in the past, according to Lambert.

“We have worked with them in the past,” he said. “They know the market for bonds. They know people who will buy bonds. We have done this a lot of times in the past.”

These bonds were issued in 2014 when interest rates were higher, according to Lambert.

“Interest rates have now dropped.”

What’s more, there’s no extension of time for the city to pay off these bonds, which mature in 2027.

In fact, the city will try to pay off these bonds earlier if possible, Lambert said.

“It’s a wise thing to do,” he said of this savings. “We can do a lot of things with that.”

