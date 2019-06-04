PLATTSMOUTH – Higher river levels recently have caused more water to flow through a breach in the Platte River bank north of Plattsmouth making access to the city’s water treatment even more difficult.
Those higher water levels have also forced officials to remove new electrical equipment out of the wastewater treatment plant causing raw sewage to again be bypassed into the Missouri River, instead of going through the plant.
Those were the up-to-date local reports on the 2019 flood given to the City Council on Monday evening.
That river breach, discovered about two weeks ago, has increased in size, according to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant. It was estimated at 150 feet wide when it was discovered on private property, but may now be two to three times that width, he told the council.
Water from that breach has flowed over Schilling Road and in front of the water plant. Two weeks ago, the water level was just over 2 feet, but had risen recently to over 5 feet, Perry said at the meeting.
On Tuesday, measurements there revealed it has gone up to 6.3 feet, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“We’ve seen a rise of four feet,” he said. “It’s mostly from rain.”
That increase has now flooded what was open ground where equipment could be placed waiting for the inside repair work to begin, according to Lambert.
“It just makes it more difficult,” he said.
This week, Lambert and other city officials are to meet with those from numerous agencies to discuss what can be done with that Platte River breach, Lambert said.
Those agencies include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
At the wastewater plant, new electrical equipment was removed as a precaution because of the rising waters, Perry told the council.
There will be a price tag to the city for pulling that equipment out, he said. Perry did not mention a specific price.
Meanwhile, the council approved the second payment of emergency recovery and protection services to Building Crafts, Inc., the firm doing the work, in the amount of $205,435.
The council also approved the payment of $15,820 for engineering services by the firm of Olmsted and Perry.