Recycling booth was a hit with fairgoers, official said

WEEPING WATER – There are apparently lots of people in Cass County interested in recycling and outdoor beautification.

That’s according to Dana Stahl, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, which had, as in the past, an informational booth at the annual county fair recently.

“We were very happy with how the fair went,” Stahl said. “Usually, it’s not as busy on Wednesdays or Thursdays, but this year we were busy at our booth nearly the entire fair. We interacted with 736 people, which we thought was great.”

Fairgoers sought answers particularly about sustainability, how to reduce waste, and where to take certain items for recycling, Stahl said.

“It seems like each year, more people recognize our booth and are using KCCB as a resource in the community,” she said.

There were 22 new signups for the KCCB newsletter, plus seven signed up as new volunteers, Stahl said.

“We handed out several membership forms and had requests to e-mail forms, so we should get some new memberships,” she said.

About two dozen kids took part in a KCCB-sponsored scavenger hunt on the fairgrounds, Stahl added.

“We passed out about 15 reusable bags, so that was great,” she said. “We did have a few people bring us used bags to sew into reusable bags and people were definitely interested in learning about it.”

Recycling at the fair was also a success, according to Stahl.

“We filled a 20-yard recycle bin, plus two truckloads of recyclables. I think we captured more waste than ever.”

To help sort all the different items, Black Hills Energy provided 10 employees, along with several KCCB board members and volunteers, Stahl said.

“It was a great success, but a lot of work.”

Stahl hopes to increase recycling at next year’s fair by adding compost bins and a specific bin for cardboard.

KCCB also held a drawing for a bee hotel with Frances Stoll of Eagle the winner, Stahl said.